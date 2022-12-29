Details of train reschedule, diversions due to line block: Check here

CHENNAI: Pattern of several trains services would be changed owing to line block for facilitating upgradation work between Tiruvennainallur and Pandaravadai Section of Tiruchchirappalli Division.

Train No. 06692 Mayiladuturai –Villupuram Jn Express Special scheduled to leave Mayiladuthurai Jn at 15.45 hrs on 24th, 25th, 26th 27th, 31st January 2023 will be partially cancelled between Mayiladuturai and Cuddalore Port. The train will commence its journey from Cuddalore port at its scheduled departure time of 17.22 hrs on the said dates.

Train no 20973 Ajmer – Rameswaram Superfast Humsafar Weekly Express scheduled to leave Ajmer Jn at 20.20 hrs on 31st December, 2022 -amp; 07th, 14th, 21st -amp; 28th January, 2023 will be diverted to run via Villupuram, Cuddalore Port and Vridhachalam.

Train No. 06695 Mayiladuturai – Thiruvarur Express Special scheduled to leave Mayiladuturai Jn at 18.15 hrs on 24th, 25th, 26th 27th of January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Mayiladuturai Jn at 18.55 hrs (Late by 40 mins)

Train No. 06542 Tiruvarur – Mayiladuturai Express Special scheduled to leave Tiruvarur Jn at hrs on 20.20 hrs from 23rd January, 2023 to 31st January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Tiruvarur Jn at 20.30 hrs (Late by 10 mins)

Train No. 06874 Thanjavur – Mayiladuthurai Express Special scheduled to leave Thanjavur at 10.05 hrs from 01st January, 2023 to 31st January, 2023 will be rescheduled to leave Thanjavur Jn at 11.40hrs (Late by 1 hr 35 mins), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.