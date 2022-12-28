Two more arrested by NIA in Coimbatore car blast case

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested two more persons in connection with the blast of an explosive laden car near a temple in Coimbatore on 23 October.

The duo, identified as Y Sheikh Hidayathullah and A Sanofar Ali, both hailing from Coimbatore, had conspired with other accused persons by holding meetings in the interior forests of Hasanur and Kadambur areas in Sathyamangalam in Erode.

“Both participated in meetings along with Mohammed Azharudin and Jamesha Mubeen, who died in the car blast, and they were led by Umar Farooq in February, this year. They all conspired to prepare and execute terror acts,” said a statement. Two others were already arrested by Coimbatore city police and NIA.

With this, the total number of those arrested in the car blast case has now increased to 11, of which six were by Coimbatore city police and five by NIA. The NIA said that Jameesha Mubeen, the prime accused, after swearing ‘bayath’ (allegiance) to ISIS, was planning to carry out a suicide attack and cause extensive damage to Kottai Eswaran temple with an intention to strike terror.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from Coimbatore city police by registering a case on 27 October, took the five accused persons B Feroz Khan, K Umar Farooq, M Mohammed Azharudin, I Feroz Ismayil, and H Afsar Khan to different areas in Coimbatore and to Hasanur in Sathyamangalam over the last three days for inquiries. Further investigations are in progress.