Sugarcane included in TN pongal gift scheme, distribution from Jan 9

CHENNAI: Following demands from general public, ryots and opposition parties, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to include sugarcane in the pongal gift scheme.

This decision was taken after a meeting helmed by CM Stalin. Ministers Sakkarapani, Duraimurugan and Periyakaruppan was present in the meeting.

Earlier the scheme consisted only Rs 1000 cash, one kg each raw rice and sugar.

The scheme will be inaugurated by CM Stalin on January 9, instead of January 2 as announced earlier. Tokens will be distributed to ration card holders from January 3 to 8.