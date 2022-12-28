Student drowns in a pond near Kalakkad

CHENNAI: A student allegedly drowned in a pond near Kalakkad, according to a Maalaimalar report.

The deceased was identified as Ranjith Kumar (22), son of Karuppannan and student of the Army training center, who hails from Vadakattchimadil village near Kalakkadu.

On Tuesday evening, Ranjith had gone with his friends to bathe in a pond in Alangulam. He is said to have gone about 20 feet deep while bathing in the pond and his friends tried to rescue him immediately but failed.

Nanguneri fire station was informed in this regard and firefighters reached the spot on Wednesday morning and recovered the body. Thirukkurungudi police have registered a case and are investigating.