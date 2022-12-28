Special trains announced for festive season: Check details

CHENNAI: Southern Railway (SR) has announced a pair of special fare special trains between Kochuveli and KSR Bengaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during New Year.

Train no 06059 Kochuveli – KSR Bengaluru Special Fare Special will leave Kochuveli Jn at 18.05 hrs on 01st January, 2023 (Sunday) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 09.45 hrs the next day

Train No. 06060 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam Special Fare Special will leave KSR Bengaluru at 12.05 hrs on 02nd January, 2023 (Monday) and reach Ernakulam Jn at 23.10 hrs.

Advance reservation for the trains comprising 2 AC two tier, 5 Ac three tier, 5 AC three tier economy, 4 sleeper class and 2 general second class coaches would open at 8am on December 29, 2022, a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

Similarly, advance reservation date for train no 06021/06022 Tambaram – Tiurnelveli – Chennai Egmore special, train no 06041 Tambaram – Nagercoil and train no 06042 Nagercoil – Tambaram special train no 06044/06043 Kochuveli – Tambaram special, Train no 06046/06045 Ernakulam – Dr MGR Chennai Central and train no 06057/06058 Tambaram – Tirunelveli – Tambaram special trains will open at 8am on December 29, 2022.