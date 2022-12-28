Siddharth alleges his parents were 'harassed' by airport security

CHENNAI: Actor Siddharth of Jigarthanda fame alleged that his parents were 'harassed' by the security personnel at Madurai Airport on Tuesday.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared a story on Tuesday with a photo and a caption that read, "Harassed for 20 mins @ Madurai airport by CRPF. They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak English. Rude AF. When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power." (sic)

It is to be noted that the security at Madurai airport is handled by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The actor, however, on his Instagram post made the allegations against the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Earlier this year, Siddharth was embroiled in a controversy for a tweet about Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal that was perceived as derogatory and after severe backlash, the actor issued an apology.

Siddharth has acted in many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films and was recently seen in an OTT web series titled 'Escaype Live'. Earlier, we also broke the news that the actor is likely to share screen space with Madhavan, 16 years after Rang De Basanti. He is currently working in Shankar's Indian 2 and has an untitled project with Arunkumar at the helm.