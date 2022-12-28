Sasikala to meet supporters on New Year's Day

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala has planned to meet her supporters on January 1. The meeting is expected to happen at her T Nagar residence at 10 am.

Sasikala is positive that she will soon lead the AIADMK. She also said that she is working on unifying the party.

The party founded by MG Ramachandran is mired in the leadership tussle as Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) was selected as the interim general secretary in the General Council meet ousting AIADMK's old-timer O Panneerselvam (OPS).

Meanwhile, Sasikala too claims that she is 'leading' the party. She assured the issues will be sorted out by the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

Sasikala asked her supporters not to follow formalities like giving bouquets while meeting her.