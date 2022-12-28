National Law Commission comments EPS views on assembly and LS polls

CHENNAI: The National Law Commission has sought the views of Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

"The Commission of the view that any law reform must be undertaken after taking the stakeholders and the general public into confidence. The Commission appreciates that the impact of holding simultaneous elections directly bears upon the public of the country and then, the political parties, " Chairman of the commission Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi said in the communication and sought the comments of EPS in this regard on or before January 16.

While EPS camp was jubilant, stating that it was significant development as the national law commission communicated to their leader and sought his views.

It is recognised by EPS. Earlier, he received an invitation to attend the G20 meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

However, OPS camp rejected it by stating that it was nothing but pure lobbying by former deputy speaker Thambidurai, who was well connected with the power centres in the Union government.