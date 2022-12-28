TamilNadu

Light to moderate rain likely in 4 TN dists in next 3 hrs: RMC

"There is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next few days," the statement from RMC said.
CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Wednesday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in four districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three hours.

In a statement released by RMC, "The low-pressure area that prevailed over Kanniyakumari sea and adjoining areas on December 26 weakened yesterday. Moreover, there is an atmospheric downstream circulation over the Kanniyakumari sea and adjoining areas and due to this, there is a possibility of moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for the next few days."

"Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning likely to occur in Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours," RMC added.

