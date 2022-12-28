EPS claims credit for govt to include sugarcane in Pongal gift hampers

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday claimed credit for the continuous effort of the AIADMK party for Tamil Nadu government's decision to include sugarcane in the Pongal hamper.

The statement from EPS came a few hours after the Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that Sugarcane will be distributed along with Rs 1000 cash price and rice and other ingredients to cardholders of the public distribution system.

The AIADMK party flagged the issue of excluding sugarcane from the Pongal gift hampers and announced a massive protest of the farmers wing on behalf of the party on January 2 in Tiruvannamalai.

Following the sustained efforts in voicing against the government regarding the issue, the CM has reversed his government decision and included sugarcane in the gift hampers to the ration cardholders, EPS said in a statement.

He continued that AIADMK would continue its fight for the interest and welfare of the people.

Whenever the government goes against the interest of the people, the AIADMK party will step in to ensure their rights, he added.