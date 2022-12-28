Collector’s visit to village for probe ends Dalit discrimination
COIMBATORE: Dalit villagers, denied entry into an Ayyanar Temple in Pudukkottai for generations by caste Hindus, had finally entered the temple on Tuesday.
They were led by Pudukkottai Collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey. For the last several generations, the 50 odd Adi Dravidar families from Vengavayal were met with injustice as they were not allowed into the temple.
The issue was taken to the notice of the Collector, when she made a field visit to their village over allegations of feces found in the water tank used by Dalits. On knowing about the discrimination, the Collector took the Dalit villagers to the temple and made them enter to offer prayers.
Then, high drama prevailed as Singammal, wife of Rajan, the temple priest from another caste, enacted as if she was possessed and hurled abuses at the Dalits. She was immediately arrested under SC/ST Act.
“It was our longstanding desire to enter the temple and offer prayers. The district administration should ensure that our entry into the temple continues forever,” said the villagers.
In a further action related to caste discrimination, Mookaiya, a teashop owner, who was practicing the double tumbler system in the village, was arrested under SC/ST Act. After the Dalit villagers raised the issue, the Collector visited the teashop and found that the discriminatory practice was in vogue. As the police remained clueless on the culprits behind the presence of feces in the water tank, the Collector inquired the panchayat representatives, tank operator and villagers to know if they suspect anyone.
Meanwhile, police booked unidentified persons under several sections, including SC/ST Act and a further probe is underway.
A girl, who fell sick after consuming the contaminated water, is still under treatment at Pudukkottai Government Hospital, while a few other children have recovered and been discharged. A medical camp has also been organised to screen the villagers.
