Collector’s visit to village for probe ends Dalit discrimination

In a further action related to caste discrimination, Mookaiya, a teashop owner, who was practicing the double tumbler system in the village, was arrested under SC/ST Act. After the Dalit villagers raised the issue, the Collector visited the teashop and found that the discriminatory practice was in vogue. As the police remained clueless on the culprits behind the presence of feces in the water tank, the Collector inquired the panchayat representatives, tank operator and villagers to know if they suspect anyone.