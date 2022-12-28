BJP will not hesitate to do anything for electoral victory: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Wednesday sounded the poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls and said that the ruling BJP will not hesitate to do anything for electoral victory in 2024.

DMK sources privy to the meeting of the 23 party wings chaired by Stalin at party state headquarters Anna Arivalayam this morning quoted the CM as saying that the BJP need not be perceived as a threat or a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu.

However, the BJP would not hesitate to do anything for electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, a DMK functionary who attended the meeting quoted the CM as saying.

The CM was also understood to have instructed the party functionaries to gear up for the ensuing Parliamentary polls and begin their active poll works right now.

The CM, a secretary of one of the DMK wings, also instructed the functionaries to not get carried away by their posts and instead work on field for electoral victory.

Secretaries of all 23 wings of the party were allowed to speak from half past 10.30am after the CM's opening 30-minute speech till nearly 12 noon.

Most of the secretaries were learnt to have raised the issue of operational freedom and interference of the district secretaries in their functioning.

A functionary said that DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin asked the party leadership to ensure less intervention of district secretaries, mainly in appointment of office bearers for the wings and organizing of events by the wings at the district level.

Another office bearer of a wing also insisted on district secretaries consulting the wings before sacking office bearers in their respective districts.

Taking cognizance of the inputs from the secretaries, the DMK president was said to have appointed deputy general secretaries in charge of various wings.

While senior deputy general secretary I Periasamy was made in charge of the youth and IT wing, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi would be paying heed to the grievances of the women's and cadre's wing.

The student's wing has been assigned to Nilgiri MP A Raja, who would be the liaison taking the grievances of the wing to the high command.

The DMK leadership is believed to have planned a person in charge of all 234 constituencies to coordinate booth committee level works for the 2024 LS polls.