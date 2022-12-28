BJP state leadership directs functionaries to show respect to AIADMK

CHENNAI: The state leadership of BJP issued a gag order to the party's senior leaders and functionaries from criticising AIADMK, which leads the NDA alliance in the state, and its leaders to bring an end to the ongoing war of words in the social media between them.

The saffron party has issued the direction a day after AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asked his party leaders and functionaries to refrain from speaking against BJP.

"We respect our alliance party leader (EPS), who overtly expressed his view and advised his party leaders and functionaries not to speak against our party in the district secretaries meeting. It was a welcome gesture and we want to reciprocate in a similar manner to continue a healthy relationship with our ally, " BJP's IT wing state president C T R Nirmal Kumar told DT Next.

Kumar, in his official twitter handle, warned the party cadres and functionaries of severe action if they make controversial statements against the alliance party leaders.

"If anybody found to post their personal view and give an impression as if it is the view of the party leadership, they will be taken to task, " said Kumar and added that state president K Annamalai has also given his consent to take disciplinary action against them.

It all started after Rajya Sabha MP and former state law minister C Ve Shanmugam expressed his strong displeasure for continuing the party's alliance with BJP in a protest two weeks ago.

He made a controversial remark that the DMK would ditch Congress and Left parties to join hands with the BJP ahead of the 2024 polls.

It was not the first time, he expressed his views, insisting the party leadership to sever its ties with the saffron party to regain its lost ground.

Following this, the party functionaries and sympathisers of both the AIADMK and BJP crossed swords and indulged in mudslinging.

AIADMK functionaries went to the extreme of calling the four MLAs alms offered by the party to the BJP, while saffron party leaders and cadres rebutted that EPS government thrived on the mercy of their party and its national leadership.

"Nearly 60% of the functionaries and cadres from both sides, who are active in social media, were involved in the tussle. After our warning, our party cadres stop reacting to the provoking messages and we hope the war of words (between AIADMK and BJP) will die down soon, " he further said.

"Many share the same view, but the situation is not conducive for us to speak out like C Ve (Shanmugam). So, we are patient to avoid confrontations both online and offline with the BJP party, keeping the party's political future in mind, " said a senior AIADMK functionary in the party headquarters preferrying anonymity