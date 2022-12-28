BJP is a ‘broker’ of two rich men in Gujarat: TKS Elangovan

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday shot back at the BJP for levelling the dynastic politics criticism at it and called the national party a 'broker' of a couple of corporate honchos from Gujarat.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting of the party functionaries of the 23 party wings chaired by chief minister M K Stalin at Anna Arivalayam, DMK leader TKS Elangovan said, "BJP is acting like a broker for two rich men from Gujarat and to sell PSUs (Public Sector Undertakings) to them."

"Get his answers on that for me, " Elangovan said, responding to a query on BJP national president J P Nadda calling the DMK a party for one family.

Adding that the DMK was a movement meant to act beyond the Lok Sabha elections, Elangovan said that after the BJP's return to power, DMK has a huge role in protecting the lives and equality of Tamils.

"It is not just an election related journey. He (Stalin) gave us suggestions to even defeat the fallacies being spread by the BJP among the people, " the former DMK MP added.

On the AIADMK announcing protest for inclusion of Sugarcane in Pongal gift, the DMK leader said, "If we announce that we are giving sugarcane with pongal gift, will they welcome it? They will organize a protest even if we do not wear slippers."