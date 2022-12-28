AIADMK ex-minister booked for trespass, property damage

COIMBATORE: AIADMK’s former minister Buddhi Chandran was booked by The Nilgiris police on Wednesday for trespassing into the tea estate of a farmer and causing destruction to his crops by deploying machinery. Police said Buddhi Chandran, who owns an estate adjacent to that of Raju, 71, who is into farming after retiring as an accountant from Nilgiris Co-operative Marketing Society (NCMS) had approached him to buy his farm to establish a tea factory. However, when Raju refused, Buddhi Chandran threatened him. A few days ago, Budhi Chandran had cleared the crops, both in his land and in the estate of Raju by deploying earthmovers clandestinely during night. Shocked by the developments, Raju lodged a complaint with Manjur police. After an investigation, the police booked the ex-minister for trespass, damaging property and for issuing threats.