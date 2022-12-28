'Accepted farmers request; not due to AIADMK protest announcement'

CHENNAI: State cooperation minister K R Periyakaruppan on Wednesday clarified that the decision to include sugarcane to the Pongal gift was motivated by the request of farmers and not the protest announcement of the principal opposition party AIADMK.

Speaking to media persons moments after the CM announced the decision to include sugarcane to the Pongal gift, Periyakaruppan said that the CM has made (reconsidered) the decision in acceptance of the request of the farmers and sentiments of the people.

Asked if the reconsideration was due to the protest called for by the AIADMK and a related case pending before New Delhi, the minister told media persons that they had also announced and organized many protests when they were in the Opposition in the previous AIADMK regime.

Reiterating that the decision to include sugarcane was made based on the request of farmers, the cooperation minister said, "You (the media) had complained about the quality of products distributed last year during Pongal. Hence, it was decided to distribute cash to the people so that the people could buy the products of their choice themselves."

"Sugarcane meant for Pongal cannot be sent for any other use. They cannot be sent to factories for manufacturing sugar. Realizing that, the CM has accepted the farmers' demand and announced inclusion of sugarcane today, " the minister added, suggesting that the inclusion of sugarcane would approximately cost an additional Rs 71 crore to the government.