2 devotees die in accident during Thiruchendur temple pilgrimage

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, 2 devotees died in an accident while going on a pilgrimage to the Thiruchendur Temple in Thoothukudi.

Every year devotees visit this temple during the Tamil month of Margazhi.

Likewise, swathes of devotees visited the Temple. At that time, when the pilgrims arrived near Sattur, an unidentified vehicle hit the pilgrims and 2 people died.