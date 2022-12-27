Two int'l passengers from China test positive for Covid in Madurai

CHENNAI: Two international passengers from China tested positive for Covid at the Madurai International Airport on Tuesday.

The passengers, mother and daughter, had travelled to Colombo from China and then subsequent flight to Madurai.

As a precautionary measure, all the passengers are being tested for Covid.

The positive samples have been sent for whole genomic sequencing at the State Public Health Laboratory.

So far, the variant has not been confirmed, senior officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said.

As many as 22,966 international passengers have arrived in Tamil Nadu from December 24th and the two percent of them, 533 passengers have been tested.

At least two of these passengers have tested positive for Covid so far and are under home isolation since they were asymptomatic.