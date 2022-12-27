Rs 60 crore sales target set for khadi products: Minister

CHENNAI: State backward classes and Khadi minister R S Rajakannappan has said that the department has set a sales target of Rs 60 crore for Khadi and village industries board products in the current fiscal.

Rajakannappan who reviewed the performance of the department here on Tuesday, said that the department has set a target of Rs 60 crore for the finance year 2022-23 and achieved Rs 30.61 crore till November 2022 in terms of sale of Khadi and village industries board products, which include newly introduced products like traditional rice varieties, value added honey and traditional wooden Chekku oil and cereals.

A release issued by the state government said that the department had grossed Rs 38.65 crore and Rs 47.06 crore through the sale of the same products in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscals, respectively.

The release said that the minister has advised officials to augment sales through e-commerce to woo the young generation.

The officials were also exhorted to achieve the target of disbursing loans to the tune of Rs 30.53 crore to entrepreneurs under PM's employment creation scheme.

Production and screening of short films in theatres and social media to advertise and raise awareness on khadi and village industries board products were also suggested to the officials during the review meeting.