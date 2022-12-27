Puducherry hikes milk prices by ₹4 per litre

CHENNAI: The Puducherry government on Tuesday announced that the cooperative milk producers’ federation, popularly known as Ponlait, has hiked the price of milk by ₹4 per litre.

Accordingly, a litre of milk will cost Rs 48 per litre, which was currently being sold at Rs 44 per litre.

Similarly, the government has also increased the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre from Rs 34 to Rs 37 per litre.

It is stated that the price of milk has been hiked to make up for the losses for the last one-year that Ponlait has been facing.