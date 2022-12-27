OPS demands to regularise over 12K part-time teachers in govt schools

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam demanded the DMK government to regularise over 12,000 part time teachers, who are working in government schools as physical, music and drawing teachers, as regular government teachers.

It was one of the poll promises of the DMK party to absorb the part-time physical, music and drawing teachers as regular government teachers.

It has been more than 18 months since the DMK formed its government, but the poll promises are not implemented, said OPS in a statement.

The part-time teachers were discharging their duty on par with the regular teachers.

However, they have been paid only Rs 10,000 as monthly salary.

They were expressing anguish over their future that remains uncertain, he said and demanded the DMK government to fulfil the poll promises and ensure a better future for the teachers.