Ma Su inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness in RGGGH

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected a mock drill at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to assess Covid infrastructure and preparedness to manage the cases in the city.
The availability of beds, ICU beds, medicine stocks, oxygen stock and infrastructures to hold oxygen stock were inspected by the minister, in the presence of health secretary and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.
Health secretary had directed all the hospitals to ensure effective handling of the Covid cases with adequate availability of oxygen, concentrators, oxygen cylinder and beds.
The minister also inspected the pharmacy and stocks of medicines for Covid management were inspected.
"In Tamil Nadu, all government hospitals are expected to identify the availability of beds, oxygen and drugs used for the management of Covid and inform the senior authorities. The Covid Care Centers and private hospitals giving Covid care were set up earlier and the availability of facilities are being evaluated and they are expected to report on the infrastructure availability and preparedness in two days, " he said.
The minister said that the cases of Covid remain below 10 for many days and currently, there are 51 active cases.
"In the past two weeks in Japan, China, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, and Brazil are seeing a rise in the Covid cases and BF.7 cases are constantly increasing especially. We continue to do the genomic sequencing of samples as per the directions of the Union Health Ministry, " said Ma Subramanian.
As part of the 2 percent random sampling and 100 percent testing of passengers from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand is being conducted at the International Airports, and more than 500 people were tested and no one has been tested positive for Covid, the minister said.
Overall, there are 1,75,291 beds are available in Tamil Nadu in government and private hospitals, including in TN 1,14,471 beds are available for Covid, including 68,624 non-oxygen beds, 37,526 oxygen beds and 8,321 ICU beds.
He added that people need not panic regarding the oxygen availability and we have adequate medicines, beds and oxygen. Doctors and other professionals are enough in number and if we require more, within 24hours we have plans to prepare for more facilities, similar to the mock drill. The similar approach is being done at other government and private hospitals in 24 hours and 48 hours respectively.
Talking about restrictions for new year celebrations, health minister said that no restrictions have been imposed so far. However, the public needs to be cautious and follow safety measures to prevent the spread of Covid cases.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android