Ma Su inspects mock drill for Covid preparedness in RGGGH

The minister also inspected the pharmacy and stocks of medicines for Covid management were inspected.

"In Tamil Nadu, all government hospitals are expected to identify the availability of beds, oxygen and drugs used for the management of Covid and inform the senior authorities. The Covid Care Centers and private hospitals giving Covid care were set up earlier and the availability of facilities are being evaluated and they are expected to report on the infrastructure availability and preparedness in two days, " he said.

The minister said that the cases of Covid remain below 10 for many days and currently, there are 51 active cases.

"In the past two weeks in Japan, China, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, and Brazil are seeing a rise in the Covid cases and BF.7 cases are constantly increasing especially. We continue to do the genomic sequencing of samples as per the directions of the Union Health Ministry, " said Ma Subramanian.