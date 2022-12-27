AIADMK announces solatium to party functionaries’ families

CHENNAI: AIADMK party on Tuesday announced solatium to the family of party functionaries N Chandrasekaran, who died due to cardiac arrest recently, and S Chellappan, who died after the party flag fell on him.

The party announced Rs 10 lakh as solatium to the family of Chandrasekaran, who was loyal to the party and served as secretary at Delhi party office for 38 years.

The party announced Rs 5 lakh to the family of Chellappan, who was the deputy secretary of 4th ward in Maduranthagam municipality, a release stated.