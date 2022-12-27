25,580 corp school students benefited through school lending library

CHENNAI: As many as 25,580 students from city corporation schools have benefitted through the school lending library scheme in the last five months.

Over 4 lakh books are available in the libraries at the city schools for the students to read.

The scheme was implemented to promote English speaking and reading capabilities among the students.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has initiated several schemes to develop the education system in the city corporation schools to be on par with private schools including infrastructure and other activities. The civic body authorities in association with NGOs conduct robotic classes, English language classes, and special training for teachers and students is provided to scale up the standard of corporation schools.

Teachers are instructed to conduct class tests weekly once and to improve English reading skills, the students should read the lesson for 5 minutes which will be explained by the concerned subject teachers.

Similarly, to scale up the language skills in the schools, the school lending library scheme announced by the Chennai mayor R Priya and implemented in August 2022 for the students of classes 4 to 12, where at least 66,414 students are studying in the schools.

Through the scheme, all the students studying in corporation schools take books to their homes and increase their ability to read. The teachers and headmasters are instructed to ensure that the students are 100 percent benefitted through this project, noted the official release from GCC.

The school libraries record the students' details and the books they lend to them. A total number of 12,256 students benefited in the months of August and September. In the past three months (October, November, and December), as many as 13,324 corporation school students borrowed books from the library to read.

As per the guidelines issued to the school libraries, books should be given to the students every month, and allow the students to keep the books for 10 days.

After ten days, students should be encouraged to speak or write about the books they read. Names of the students, who read more books, should be displayed on notice boards to encourage others.