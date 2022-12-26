Woman killed, 20 others injured as pvt bus turns turtle

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman died and 20 other passengers suffered injuries after a private bus turned turtle in Krishnagiri on Monday. Police said the private bus was bound to Bengaluru from Nagamangalam near Rayakottai in Krishnagiri with around 45 passengers, when the mishap happened near Kelamangalam. The speeding bus, driven by Muniraj lost control and fell into a roadside farm, when he swerved in a sharp turn. In the impact, Yasodha, 45, wife of Jayaram from Jakkeri died on the spot, while 20 other passengers suffered injuries. They were rushed to Denkanikottai and Hosur GHs, while the body of the deceased was sent for a post mortem at Denkanikottai GH. As the news of the mishap spread, family members and relatives of the injured gathered in large numbers at the hospitals triggering tension. Thally MLA T Ramachandran consoled the injured persons.