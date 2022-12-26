Vaniyambadi councillors, officials, public pledge to avoid plastic

VANIYAMBADI: Led by Vaniyambadi Municipal Chairperson Umabai Sivaji Ganesan, public, officials and elected councilors took a pledge to avoid plastic and to keep the city clean at a function organised at the farmers shandy in the town on Saturday.

All participants were given one sapling and a yellow bag (manjapai) each.

Though cold and quite early in the day, the turnout at the shandy was quite high and included many youngsters. Those present included municipal commissioner Mari Selvi, Vaniyambadi DMK town secretary Sarathi Kumar and many other councillors.