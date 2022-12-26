Stalin extends birthday wishes to veteran communist leader Nallakannu

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday extended birthday wishes to veteran communist leader R Nallakannu, who turns 98 years on Monday, and hailed his contribution to the nation and his continuous fight against fascist forces from Colonial period.

Calling Thagaisal Thamizhar award recipient as the epitome for service and sacrifice, the CM extolled the communist leader on his 98th birthday day, on Monday, that he is unparalleled meteor and guide for today's Tamil Nadu.

"I wished him to live long to guide this nation, " said the CM in his social media post and noted that the nonagenarian as replica of "principles and hard work".

The DMK leader along with leaders of allies, including MDMK leader Vaiko, participated in a programme organised by the CPI party earlier in the day to greet him in person and showered praise for the communist leader 's sustained efforts against the fascist force from British period.