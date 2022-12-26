Stalin directs authorities to deliver govt projects, schemes on time

Referring to the data available on the dashboard monitoring system on disbursement of community, residence and legal heir certificates through the revenue department, the CM directed the authorities distribute the certificates on stipulated period.

He instructed the officials to distribute the pending applications, seeking community and other certificates, within a month period and upload the same in the dashboard monitoring system.

He specifically pointed out the delay in distributing land pattas to petitioners in Madurai, Thanjavur and Coimbatore districts. The authorities have been told to take corrective measures to address the issue of delay in issuing the pattas and ensure the smooth delivery of the government service to the people.

The CM advised the officials attached to municipal administration to expedite the projects in urban local bodies in Vellore, Dharmapuri and Madurai districts.

He also insisted that the Jal Jeevan schemes are implemented the earliest.

The CM also reviewed the rainwater harvesting and storm water drainage projects. He further directed the officials to ensure adequate fleet of government buses and make sure sufficient number of buses are operated.

The buses should meet the needs of commuters and improve the basic amenities in bus terminals, the CM told officials who attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, Additional Chief Secretary of law department N Muruganandam and consultant of TNeGA P W C Davidar were present during the review meeting.