PMK urges TN government to close wine shops

"Tamil Nadu has the highest number of young widows in the country. Alcohol is the reason for the state being witnessing road accidents, suicides and mental disorders, " he added.

Public should introspect the painful words of the minister and persons with drinking habits should stop immediately not on the new year.

Government has the responsibility in preventing the ill-effects of alcohol. "To reduce the incidence of women becoming young widows and childern becoming orphans, wine shops should be closed in the state. This should be the new year gift to the people, " he urged.

"When the minister was an MP and his wife MLA, his son died due to alcohol in a young age leaving a widow and 2 year old child behind, " Ramadoss said referring to union minister Koushal Kishore who has intensified his campaign against alcoholism.