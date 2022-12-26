People in Velankanni hold silent march to mark 18th anniv of Tsunami

CHENNAI: The traders union and Church in Velankanni have organised a silent march to pay respects to those who died due to Tsunami in 2004 on its 18th anniversary.



On December 26, 2004 terror struck across several eastern and southeastern nations as 30-metre high giant waves of Tsunami devoured and devastated lives and livelihood along the coastline. The calamity struck 14 nations including India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand and Malaysia.



The damage it caused to Tamil Nadu could send shivers down the spine on recounting.



Tsunami scenes were proportionately horrific right from Chennai to Kanniyakumari coast. Tamil Nadu lost thousands of lives to Tsunami, with Nagapattinam alone registering 6,065 deaths. The economical damage too was no less alarming.



TN people, especially from the coastal region, pay respects to the deceased on this day by pouring milk and showering flowers in the sea.