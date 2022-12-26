Naam Tamilar Katchi to go solo for 2024 parl elections 

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Party chief coordinator Seeman has decided to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With this call, he has remained consistent in his stance to fight elections alone.

In the 39 parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu and in the lone Puducherry parliamentary constituency, Naam Tamilar Katchi would be on its own.

Seeman is in consultation with the party's senior executives in this regard. Accordingly, a special general council meeting of Naam Tamilar Katchi has been planned next month.

This meeting will be held after Pongal. NTK has been steadfast in its opposition to national parties Congress-BJP, and Dravidian parties DMK-AIADMK. With Tamil Nationalism as its pivot, Naam Tamilar has been fighting elections alone since its inception in 2010, irrespective of results.