Man loses land in Thoothukudi to transmission tower, files complaint

CHENNAI: The dream of a senior journalist in Chennai of building a house of his own in 4.4 cent piece of land in his home town in Thoothukudi was shattered last week when he was informed by his relatives that a huge tower has been erected on his plot.

Journalist K Pakkariyappan was planning to perform Bhoomi Pooja to construct a house next month, but now he is in a state of shock and doesn’t know how to proceed further.

In his complaint to Thoothukudi SP, Pakkariyappan has said that he had purchased the empty plot at Shanmughapuram in Armughaneri in the year 2007. He hopes police will take action against the encroachment.

“Somebody has encroached on my land and erected a huge tower. It looks like an EB tower. How can someone erect a tower in a private place without even asking and getting permission from the owner?” he wondered.

“I was planning to start construction of my house next month in the residential area. Whoever had erected the tower seems to have decided to take the empty plot and set up the gigantic tower breaking all the prevailing laws,” he further said in his complaint. There are no details about who owns the tower and no information about the possible use of the tower. The tower just had ‘danger’ emblem hanging from it, Pakkariyappan added.