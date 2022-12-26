Kamal meets Rahul at latter's house, Gandhi thanks for joining BJY

CHENNAI: Two days after participating in Bharat Jodo Yatra walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan met the former at his residence in Delhi, on Monday.

Fuelling the speculation of MNM joining United Progressive Alliance during the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the actor-turned politician made headlines when he announced his decision of walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Yatra.

"Rahul Gandhi thanked Kamal Haasan for taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra as an Indian to support unity. During the meeting that lasted for more than 1 hour, the leaders discussed dangers to the Constitution, and importance of Gandhian politics as an alternative to religious politics that manifests bigotry, " a release from MNM said.

The release added that the leaders discussed topics including inclusive growth, youth welfare, language imposition and others.

While speaking during the Yatra on Saturday, Kamal, "many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies and started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line and came here."