‘Implement GO to nix illegalities in TNCSC’

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) to strictly implement a Government Order (GO) passed in 2010 to prevent corruption and other illegal activities at the godowns and the fair price shops.

Justice Anita Sumanth issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by V Sethuraman, who claimed to be a registered contractor to transport rice and other commodities from TNCSC’s godowns to fair price shops. He sought direction forbearing the load men of the TNCSC in the godown from demanding mamool or ‘atti coolie’ from lorry owners to load essential commodities and to initiate action against them as per the 2010 GO.

Sethuraman claimed that he has more than 20 lorries and participated in the tenders floated by the TNCSC for the transportation of various essential commodities from the godowns to fair-price shops. The headmen appointed by the corporation, and who are directly under its control, were demanding mamool from lorry owners for loading and unloading the commodities, he alleged.

“If they (lorry owners) refuse to pay the amounts, they invariably delay the loading activity, leading to financial loss,” the petitioner submitted.

However, Additional Government Pleader B Vijay appearing for TNCSC Commissioner submitted that there was no proof placed in regard to such illegal demand.

Recording the submissions, the judge observed that it was not always possible to obtain proof in such matters and noted that the authorities should not lose sight of the ground realities.

“It would hence suffice that the respondents are reminded of the tone and tenor of the circular dated August 12, 2010, and a direction is issued to strictly enforce the same, henceforth, if not already done,” the judge ordered.