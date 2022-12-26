TamilNadu

Heavy rains likely in 10 districts of TN today: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) on Monday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu today.

In a statement, the RMC said, "The deep depression that prevailed over Sri Lankan areas today (December 26) is likely to be a depression over the Kanyakumari sea and adjoining areas. It is very likely to move further west-northwestwards and weaken over the southeast Arabian Sea.

"Due to this, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at many places in south Tamil Nadu districts and at a few places over north Tamil Nadu districts, Puducherry and Karaikal today. "

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts."

"From December 27 to 29, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal."

"As for Chennai is concerned, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in the city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur in a few places in the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 24-25 degrees Celsius."

