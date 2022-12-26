'Govt hospitals ordered to speed up Covid precautionary measures'

CHENNAI: With the spread of Covid gaining momentum across the country, the Tamil Nadu Health Department on Monday directed government hospitals in the state to speed up Covid precautionary measures.

According to a press release issued by the health department, "Appropriate action should be taken to assess the testing requirement for the next six months and to procure sample testing kits in advance. Oxygen concentrators should be checked by biomedical engineers. Unused concentrators should be stored in a safe place. Oxygen cylinders should be kept ready for emergency use."

The health department also urged to evaluate essential items and medicines, including N95 masks, and PPE kits.

"Medical students, paramedical and nursing students will have to follow Covid procedures in hostels. The vaccination center should be functioning in full swing and people should avoid gathering on the medical college premises. Corona wards should have additional stock of beds," the release added.

In addition to that, the department has mentioned that the number of beds should be increased according to the number of patients.