Elderly woman jumps into 80-ft well, rescued after a night in Erode

COIMBATORE: A 65-year-old woman, who jumped into an 80 feet deep well and spent a night inside was rescued by the Fire and Rescue Service personnel in Erode on Monday. Police said Saraswathi wife of Venkatachalam from Vanikoundanpalayam near Seenapuram in Perundurai had jumped into the well near her house on Sunday night. Even though there was no water, the well had slush for more than a foot, thereby saving her from sustaining any serious injury. The family members made a futile search for Saraswathi at night. On Monday morning, a villager who looked into the well on hearing murmurs from inside was shocked to find a woman inside. On receiving information, Perundurai Fire and Rescue personnel lifted the woman out by tying a rope. She suffered a fracture in her legs due to the fall and was sent to Perundurai GH. Police said that Saraswathi took the extreme step as she was mentally disturbed and further inquiries are on.