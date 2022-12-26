Don’t delay nod for spiritual song recitations, temples told
CHENNAI: The joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, and executive officers of the temples administered by the State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department were directed not to delay granting permission to individuals and spiritual organisations’ requests to conduct spiritual recitation events and cleaning works in the temples.
The officials should make sure that permissions are granted within three of receiving applications, HR&CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran instructed in a circular.
In the circular, Commissioner Kumaragurubaran said that there was information from several sections stating that officers in temples were delaying the process of granting permissions to conduct the recitation of Thiruppavai, Thiruvempaavai, Panniru Thirumuraigal, Mutrodhal, and temple cleaning purposes in the Tamil month of Margazhi.
“Reciting the spiritual songs and cleaning temples are the services to the god and the authorities with the HR&CE temples should grant permission for these purposes within three days since the representations are submitted by the spiritual organisations and individuals,” the Commissioner noted.
