DMK ensuring max welfare schemes to Coimbatore, says Minister Udhay

COIMBATORE: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has proved critics wrong that this government will sideline Coimbatore as there were no MLAs from the district.

“Even though opposition MLAs have won in all the 10 constituencies, this Dravida model government has ensured Coimbatore received maximum welfare projects in Tamil Nadu. This government doesn’t differentiate and works for opposition parties and as well as those spreading fake news,” he said after laying foundation stone for 5,936 works worth Rs 790.42 crore, inaugurated 1,115 works worth Rs 229.84 crore and gave Rs 368.20 crore worth welfare aid to 25,042 persons in Coimbatore.

Claiming that Coimbatore is an example of the welfare measures being implemented across the state, the Minister said that Coimbatore will achieve growth on par with Chennai or even above soon.

Alleging that the government machinery has remained defunct during the 10 years of the AIADMK rule, Stalin said the DMK is now working hard for that too.

“While the AIADMK in its 10 years gave 2.20 free electricity connections to farmers, the DMK has given 1.5 lakh connections in one and a half years and established 316 power substations,” he said. In Coimbatore, 1.57 lakh petitions were received and resolved.

Udhayanidhi laid foundation stone for an artificial synthetic track at Nehru Stadium at a cost of Rs 6.55 crore and also for maintenance and renovation works at a cost of Rs 65.15 lakh. Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji reiterated that the state will not acquire land in Annur.