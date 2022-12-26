Crocodiles sighted in Moyar; tourists warned

COIMBATORE: Forest Department warned tourists against entering the Moyar River in Mudumalai after sightings of crocodiles.

Apart from tourists, a large number of Ayyappa devotees coming from neighbouring states through the way take bath in the river during mornings, while being unaware of the risks involved.

As tourists also throng the river to take selfies and spend time along the banks, the Forest Department has placed caution boards at multiple locations. However, many continue to get into the water in violation.

Meanwhile, a group of tourists had spotted a crocodile resting on the river’s bank at ‘Karkudi’ area in Theppakadu in Mudumalai. The river flows into Bhavani Sagar Dam.

On receiving information about the presence of crocodiles, the Forest Department staff visited the spot and warned tourists. Also, teams of the Forest Department have taken up patrolling along the river stretch to send away tourists and penalise violators.