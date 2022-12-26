2 pilgrims on padayatra killed, 5 others injured in accident

MADURAI: Two devotees were killed and 5 others injured in an accident while they were on their padayatra at Veeralapatti pirivu near Chatrapatti in Dindigul district. Early on Monday, a speeding car bound for Palani ploughed through the group of devotees, sources said. The ill-fated victims were on their way to Palani to offer prayers at Lord Murugan Temple. The deceased have been identified as Selvi (48), wife of Chandran and resident of Anuppanadi, Madurai and another woman Karutha (50), wife of Kannusamy from Ottapatti, Karur district. While Selvi succumbed to injuries on the spot, Karutha was taken to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, where she was declared dead, sources said. The injured victims were Raman (40), Kanniyammal (50), Srirangan (50), Chandra (35) and Podhumponnu (31) from Karur. Chatrapatti police have filed a case and arrested Devendran (35), the car driver, sources said.