Tangedco deletes its 'Thunivu' post after controversy

CHENNAI: The official Twitter handle of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation on Sunday deleted its post titled 'Thunivu' after facing flak from Twitter users for allegedly promoting the upcoming actor Ajith starrer movie.

In a Twitter post, Tangedco has reproduced the movie poster replacing the actor's name with its and the title to appreciate its workers' braveness.

"Heartfelt congratulations to the electricity employees who are risking their lives to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the people during rains and natural calamities, " said the post titled 'Thunivu' with a tag line 'No guts, no glory'.

Thunivu is the title of actor Ajith starrer movie which is scheduled to be released on Pongal. The movie is being distributed by Red Giants founded by State Youth Welfare and Sports Minister and actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Many social media users wondered why the utility was promoting Ajith's movie. Some even wondered whether it was done as the movie is distributed by the Red Giants.

As the post was widely trolled, the Tangedco deleted it without providing any explanation for it. However, efforts to contact Tangedco officials proved futile.

Tangedco had in the past also used the movie title to drive home a point. Recently it had posted the movie title 'RRR' to propagate 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' as part of its energy conservation awareness week.