Pannerselvan, Jeyaranjan are treasures of Dravidian movement: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday took a veiled dig at baiters of the Dravidian movement and said that some journalists denigrate Dravidian movement in the garb of neutrality to win appreciation from elsewhere.

Speaking at the release of the Tamil translation of “Karunanidhi: A Life” authored by journalist A S Panneerselvan and “Dravidian Years” penned by deputy chairman of the state planning commission professor E Jayaranjan, Stalin said that in the garb of neutrality, some journalists denigrate the Dravidian movement to win appreciation from elsewhere. Such people have existed in the past and they are available even now and forever, the CM added, describing Panneerselvan and Jeyaranjan as the treasures of the Dravidian movement who used their outstanding scholarship, ability and knowledge to advance the cause of the society.