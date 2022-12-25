MMK councillor sits on dharna at Pernambut Municipal office

VELLORE: Eyebrows were raised when for the second time in a few days a councillor belonging to the DMK alliance staged a dharna on the steps of the Pernambut Municipal office citing lack of work in his ward, on Friday evening.

Councilor Aliyar Sultan of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi representing ward 9 in the local body citing lack of action on various issues despite repeated pleas sat on the steps of the building with his supporters.

Explaining, he said, “the local body did not act despite my informing them that water was being wasted due to a leak in the pipeline. They have also not removed garbage, which is accumulating while drain channels are choked.

Also I informed them to shift the municipal electrician who regularly abuses the public when they approach him for any work.” Municipal vice chairman Aliya Zubair Ahamed rushed and convinced the councillor to drop the stir.