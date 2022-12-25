Kanimozhi reiterates DMK’s commitment to secular alliance in BJY

CHENNAI: The Bharat Jodo Yatra has given a great opportunity to the DMK to renew its commitment to the secular alliance. Amid speculation fuelled by the AIADMK that the DMK could cobble up an alliance with the BJP for the 2024 parliamentary polls, the DMK has put the speculation to rest by deputing its deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kanimozhi, DMK sources disclosed, has joined Rahul Gandhi with the 'blessing' of DMK president cum chief minister M K Stalin. A highly placed DMK leader on condition of anonymity said that Kanimozhi was actually scheduled to take part in the Yatra much earlier, but a DMK top brass stalled the same despite Stalin consenting to her participation even then.

"Rahul Gandhi invited her long ago. CM agreed as soon as Kanimozhi requested. But the senior leader advised against the same then. This time, the MP was in Delhi. So, she requested CM. He instantly agreed. She participated thereafter. It's created a buzz in the capital ahead of Kamal's participation, " the source added.

"Our party leadership has no qualms whatsoever in backing Rahul's Yatra. Don't forget. It was our leader (Stalin) who had flagged off the rally. We are committed to the secular credentials. Our party is determined that the alliance should flourish for the 2024 polls. Everyone knows that the AIADMK is trying to push the BJP away toward us to save itself. If a weak ally like ADMK considers the BJP a baggage, why would we contemplate having truck with them when it's not even a remote possibility?" asked the DMK senior.

On Kamal Haasan's participation, the DMK leader did not mind admitting that even if such a political alignment happens, there was nothing wrong in them taking Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) on board as the latter was also committed to secular principles and averse to the BJP's communal ideology.

"It is too early. Right now our party is keen on ensuring a grand victory of the secular progressive alliance. Whatever helps us achieve it is agreeable to us, " the leader added.

Seconding the view, a Congress leader said that the Congress, mainly the Gandhis and MNM share a special relationship. "Kamal concurs with the secular ideals of the Congress. He's our good friend. His gravitation towards our alliance is only natural, " said the Congress leader, hinting at the possibility of a couple of other parties joining the secular progressive alliance.