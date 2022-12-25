Heirs of Godse will feel bitter about Rahul’s speech: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the heirs of Godse would feel bitter about the speeches of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at the release of the book "Maamanithar Nehru" authored by Congress leader Gopanna in the city, Stalin referred to the most recent speeches made by Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, "The speeches of Rahul are causing tremors in the (political landscape) of the country. Rahul is speaking ideological politics. His speech is like Nehru's speech. Heirs of Godse will feel bitter about the speech of heirs of Nehru and Gandhi."

Taking a veiled dig at the unitary policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, he said that Nehru was opposed to one nation, one culture, one language and one religion policy.

Remarking that Nehru had the maturity and vision to accept linguistic reorganization of states, Stalin said that Nehru was a true democrat and an embodiment of parliamentary democracy.

"We can understand the greatness of Nehru by seeing how the Madurai AIIMS announced in 2015 in the Parliament has not been relaized till date. Like Periyar and Anna, Nehru is also needed now to uphold equality, social justice, democracy and brotherhood, " the CM said.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC in charge of Tamilnadu congress Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "We are living in times where lies become truth and half truths become sacrosanct. The lies must be conquered. Tamilnadu is showing the way forward to the rest of the country to conquer the communal forces. We must all come together."

Referring to the vintage photographs in the book in which Nehru was pictured standing along with his cabinet colleagues at the rear when the Chief Ministers remain seated in the front row, former union finance minister P Chidambaram said that one could understand the greatness of Nehru from the photographs itself.

Chidambaram also described as 'lies' the claims of th right wingers that Nehru and Sardar Patel were bitter rivals.

State congress president K S Alagiri, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and others also spoke.