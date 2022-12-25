EPS hits out at DMK govt over ganja smuggling, lockup deaths

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the police on one hand letting ganja peddlers who can ruin the society roam freely while on the other hand endangering the lives of the accused through improper investigations.

In a statement, he hit out at the ruling DMK government over reported ganja peddling in various parts of the State, which allegedly led to other offences and also the death of a youth at Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar in Chennai, after he was taken for an inquiry by police and released later.

Referring to three incidents in Kancheepuram and Kundrathur areas, where those involved in ganja peddling were involved in criminal offences, last week, he charged that ganja was being used by minor children to college students to adults in the state.

"From where is ganja being smuggled? Why is the source not identified yet? Why is there no action taken to completely eradicate its sale? Who is preventing drug dealers from getting arrested? There is no doubt that such incidents would not have happened if the smuggling and sale of ganja had been prevented, " he said.

Pointing to the incidents of deaths in police custody, he said that the probe over the death of a 26-year old man who was accused of mobile phone theft, on December 12, and who was in the custody of Thoraipakkam police was transferred to the CB-CID as an eyewash.

"Such 'lock up' deaths only prove that the police personnel are not really under the control of Chief Minister Stalin, who holds the home portfolio, " Palaniswami said.

Recalling the death of Vignesh of Kilpauk who died in police custody seven months ago, he noted that the Chief Minister and the Director-General of Police had assured that such incidents would not recur. "If such incidents recur due to the actions of a few policemen, the general public would hesitate even to file a complaint in the police station, " he said.

He urged the state government to not use the police forces for its own end and allow them to function independently to protect law and order and to prevent crimes.