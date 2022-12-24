Ward member stabbed during brawl in funeral

TIRUVALLUR: A man sustained knife injuries in a brawl that broke out between some people at a funeral in Kadambathur on Friday.

The victim Ilanchzhiyan (42), a resident of Perumalkoil Street in Pudumavilangai village, is a member of the 7th ward in the panchayat.

On Friday, he attended the funeral of a friend’s mother in the same area when an argument broke out between him and Sivakumar, who was part of the funeral band. When Ilanchezhian left and was on his way to Perambakkam, Sivakumar, his son and a friend ambushed his bike and argued with him.

“The trio took out a knife and stabbed him a few times and also hit him multiple times with a log,” police said.

Ilanchezhian was admitted in Tiruvallur GH, while the Mappedu police launched a search for the suspects.