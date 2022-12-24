TamilNadu

TN students can apply for JEE sans class 10 marks

The options of ‘passing year’ and ‘school board’ will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in 2021.
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that engineering aspirants from Tamil Nadu who have passed the Class 10 examination in 2021 can apply for the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) Main exam.

The decision follows a request from State government after students could not complete online forms.

