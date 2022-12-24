Reinfection possible but no risk of outbreak: Experts

Comparing the situation in the State with that of China, he pointed out: “Authorities in India reduced restrictions long back, but China opened up only now, which is why they’re seeing a sudden rise in the cases. BF 7 is not of concern because we’ve already had Omicron dominant in the whole country earlier, including Tamil Nadu. Only if there is a completely new variant that we’ve not been exposed to, it’d be a problem. With a sudden spread over a short duration, there are possibilities of a completely new variant which might appear over a period of time.”

Experts say that the earlier variant of the virus had a major impact compared to BF 7.

“The previous variants affected the lower respiratory tract. Other variants of COVID-19 such as BA 1, BA 2 and BA 5, are sub-lineage of Omicron. Omicron has had less severity when compared to Delta. The only concern right now would be reinfections in the case of BF7 but we’ve seen that too in the case of the XBB variant as well,” says Dr Anantha Krishnan, infectious disease specialist, Prashanth Hospitals.

Krishnan added that vaccination was a major advantage to India as it could prevent the severity of infection.

“But, at the same time, we should not let our guards down. Safety measures should be followed meticulously. Considering that we also have seasonal respiratory infections such as flu and others, wearing a mask is always a good way to stay safe,” he added.

Not just airports, people in public places should undergo 2% random RT-PCR testing and genomic sequencing to ensure that any variant is identified at the earliest. It’s the only way to control the spread, say experts.

A statement from Apollo Hospitals said, “The news of the COVID-19 situation in China is leading to many rumours and conversations not based on scientific facts about its impact on India… We believe there’s absolutely no need to panic. India has a high level of hybrid immunity due to high vaccination coverage. Over 220 crore doses were given (as on date) by early 2022.”

Nonetheless, it’s always advisable to take precautions such as wearing masks in public places, avoiding crowded places (especially for vulnerable groups), maintaining social distance, frequently washing hands and using sanitisers.

“Take the booster dose of the vaccine. In case of symptoms of a respiratory illness such as a fever and cough, contact a doctor or call the COVID-19 helpline for guidance. Get tested and isolate yourself if the results are positive for COVID-19. To reiterate, there’s no need to panic. You’ll be fine if you take precautions,” the statement stated.